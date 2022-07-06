16 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has launched the $10 million grant to Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) initiative in the hospitality sector.

The launch forms part of the government’s efforts at supporting SMEs to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and help create jobs for the youth.

The grants are in three categories namely, COVID Relief Support, SME Support and Site Upgrade.

These are intended to help transform the tourism sector to stimulate economic growth and create jobs. It is expected that some one thousand, five hundred (1,500) SMEs will benefit from the grant support.

“I also commissioned the first batch of forty-five (45) buses out of one hundred (100) VDL Intercity buses procured for use by the Metro Mass Transit Ltd. This event is significant particularly because it has provided us with an opportunity to boost further the capacity of our public transportation system.”

Source: citifmonline