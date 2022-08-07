2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans by government to honour and reward some individuals and organizations that played tremendous roles in Ghana’s fight against COVID-19.

Nana Akufo-Addo says without their commitment and support, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would have been more devastating.

Speaking at an event to mark Founders’ Day in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo says such heroic acts must not go unrewarded.

“I will award, in particular [some people], for the roles they played in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic which helped to preserve our population and won, for our nation, global praise. The formal ceremony where I confer the awards will take place at a later date”, he said.

The first category of awards, which is the Order of Volta Companion, will go to the 16 members of the COVID-19 Taskforce.

In the same category to be presented with awards are the 12 trustees of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund and the inventor of the veronica bucket.

57 Ghanaians including selected health sector workers, personnel from the Ghana Education Service, the Local Government Service and the Security service are also to be honoured for operational excellence.

The second category of awards – the Presidential Award of Honour for Meritorious Service will be presented to a total of 19,752 individuals comprising frontline and allied health workers.

Others to be recognized are 32 religious bodies and institutions, eight members of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, 58 members of the Technical Support Team of the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund and 26 companies who “changed their production line to manufacture hand sanitisers to lessen dependence on foreign imports”, President Akufo-Addo disclosed.

Government continues to tout its achievements in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Ghana has become a reference point for effective COVID-19 management around the world.

Although millions of lives were lost globally due to the pandemic, the government believes it managed to contain the situation, making Ghana one of two countries that better managed the pandemic.

The government has attributed Ghana’s success story so far in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic to the sterling leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some international bodies have commended the government of Ghana for its forthrightness in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak in the country.

Since Ghana recorded its first two coronavirus cases in March 2020, there were several efforts toward expanding the country’s testing capacity to provide timely and accurate data on the extent of the spread of the virus within the population.

These efforts, though significantly useful, were sometimes hampered by the limitations in compliance with standardized operational testing protocols, and efficient data processing and transmission systems for COVID-19 test results.

Source: citifmonline