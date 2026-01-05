3 hours ago

Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Amoah has stirred political waters with a revelation about internal maneuvering within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He claimed that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had intended to appoint him as Minister of Finance, but the decision was allegedly blocked by a senior party figure.

Amoah hinted that the opposition to his appointment was tied to regional considerations, noting that the person in question preferred a Northern appointee—a subtle reference to then-Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who at the time led the government’s Economic Management Team.

The Nhyiaeso MP’s comments also intersect with the current NPP flagbearer race, where his preferred candidate, Kennedy Agyapong, is contesting alongside Dr. Bawumia.

According to Amoah, the incident highlights how personal and regional interests can sometimes override merit and the broader national good in party decisions.

He urged delegates to consider the long-term implications of their votes, warning that choices driven by loyalty, ethnicity, or regional affiliations could shape the party’s future in unintended ways.

Describing the episode as a cautionary tale, Amoah called on party members to prioritize competence, fairness, and national unity as the NPP charts its path toward the next leadership.

His revelations have sparked renewed discussions within political circles, reigniting debates over internal democracy, regional balance, and power dynamics as the contest for the NPP flagbearer intensifies.