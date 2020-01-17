1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini, says the NDC is prepared to evacuate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from office come December 7, because he has failed Ghanaians in many ways and has been ‘rejected’ by citizens.

He said the people of Ghana are surely going to vote out the Akufo-Addo-led government due to the recent hardship and insecurity the country is facing in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

“Nana Akufo-Addo knows that he has woefully failed the people of Ghana and that they are going to kick him out, so he is looking for ways to tamper with the verdict,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of an electronic fund-raising platform by the NDC, The MP, amidst several other accusations, maintained that former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei was intentionally sacked by the current administration as a cover-up to rig the 2020 polls.

“Bossman and Jean Mensah have been brought to rig the elections for Nana Akufo-Addo. It is not even about finances. The dismissal of Charlotte Osei was to create room for Nana Akufo-Addo to bring his people to come and do a wicked job,” he stated.

He, however, said this plot will not succeed.

“No matter what he does, it will not save him. He will be uprooted like cassava on December 7.”

Ghanaweb