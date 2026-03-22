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Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, says she has no regrets about her time in prison, describing the experience as spiritually transformative.

Speaking before a church congregation on Sunday, March 22, shortly after her release from Nsawam Prison, the former fetish priestess-turned-evangelist said her period in custody brought her closer to God and deepened her faith.

“I was sent to prison, but today I say in praise of God’s name that I will never regret going to prison… what God has given me through this journey is big and cannot be bought with money,” she said.

Background to the Case

She added that the experience had given her renewed spiritual authority and strengthened her commitment to ministry, urging the public to value the works of God.Nana Agradaa was initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on July 3, 2025, after being convicted of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement.

Her legal team later challenged the ruling, arguing that the sentence was excessive. Upon review, the Amasaman High Court reduced the sentence to 12 calendar months, describing the original punishment as harsh.

Following her release, she maintains that the prison experience has reshaped her life and strengthened her spiritual calling.