Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, made a dramatic public return following her release from the Nsawam Female Prison, reigniting public debate and curiosity across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, arrived at her church in a three-vehicle luxury convoy, drawing immediate attention from supporters and onlookers gathered at the premises.

A video shared on TikTok by the account ydmedia captured the spectacle, highlighting a white Hyundai Palisade prominently parked inside the church compound.

The luxury SUV reportedly bore a customised registration plate reading “Agradaa 1” and displayed an image of the televangelist on its rear screen, further accentuating the grandeur of her return.

The clip quickly went viral, generating widespread reactions ranging from admiration to scepticism. Many spectators were seen recording the moment on their phones, while others moved closer to catch a glimpse of the convoy and the preacher herself.

The footage, captioned “Nana Agradaa unveils a brand-new 2026 registered car shortly after her release”, became a trending topic on multiple social media platforms.

Agradaa’s high-profile reappearance comes shortly after the Amasaman High Court reduced her original 15-year custodial sentence to 12 months, with the revised sentence backdated to 3 July 2025. Having served the requisite two-thirds of her sentence under the standard remission rules, she regained her freedom and returned home to her family before making this public church appearance.

While some followers celebrated her return and the apparent display of success, critics on social media questioned the timing and extravagance of her arrival, arguing that such gestures may overshadow the legal and ethical controversies surrounding her past ministry activities.