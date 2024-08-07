2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sought to dismiss the notion that President Akufo-Addo is not a fan of the accomplishments of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Nana Akomea stated that the perception that President Akufo-Addo is deliberately trying to deny Kwame Nkrumah the recognition he deserves is not accurate.

He stated that available evidence indicates the contrary and that the refurbishment and upgrade of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum is a testament to Akufo-Addo’s determination to preserve the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah.

He accused Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, and people with such thoughts of engaging in intellectual dishonesty by deliberately focusing on Akufo-Addo’s recent statement about Kwame Nkrumah.

Nana Akomea, who claimed to be a huge admirer of Kwame Nkrumah, explained that one can be a Nkrumahist and also admit that despite Kwame Nkrumah’s outstanding role in the country’s independence fight, bestowing the title of founder on him is a bit of a stretch.

“Kwesi Pratt has not been fair to President Akufo-Addo. If he argues that the timing of the debate is not correct, fine. It is his opinion, and he is entitled to it, but some of the things Kwesi said were not fair.

“President Akufo-Addo was full of praise for Kwame Nkrumah. Have we seen the work Akufo-Addo has done at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum? I have quoted him directly. Akufo-Addo never spoke against him.

“Under his watch as president, Kwame Nkrumah has a holiday reserved for him alone. If you say that Akufo-Addo doesn’t like Kwame Nkrumah, then you aren’t being truthful,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended his decision to institute Founders’ Day, maintaining it would be a historical distortion to position Kwame Nkrumah as the sole founder of Ghana.

Speaking on the matter at the senior citizens' luncheon at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo noted, "I know that there are some who question the ceremony – that is 4th August as Founders’ Day, because they believe that we were all asleep in Ghana until the arrival of Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP."

"I have already stated my views on that several times, including in my speech last Saturday evening. I don’t intend to go over that matter again," he said.

Source: Ghanaweb