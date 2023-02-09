36 minutes ago

Controversial Ghanaian socialite cum music investor, Ayisha Modi, has revealed her altercation with Nana Akua Addo in 2021 was a deliberate brawl she concocted with the icon to make her trend.

Speaking on Accra FM, Ayisha explained that some famous people ask her to make them popular on social media by insulting them.

“You know, people say I like musicians. Sometimes, some of these musicians pay me to insult them. The fight Nana Akua Addo and I had was all arranged. Everything was arranged.

“I was sick around that time when she asked me to insult her, and she kept convincing me. It took me three weeks to accept her offer. She realized that her career was going downhill, so she asked me to create something, and we fought,” he said.

On February 25, 2021, Aisha Modi descended heavily on Nana Akua Addo over claims that the actress and fashionista has bad-mouthed her despite being a friend.

In an audio clip that was in circulation, Aisha Modi unleashed insults on Nana Akua Addo and accused her of treachery.

She claimed that Nana Akua Addo sent a message to Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani to inform him that she [Aisha] is not qualified to be her [Kimani] manager.

"How could you be this wicked? Am I your co-equal? It is high time you stopped that nonsense," Aisha fumed with rage.

She added that "Kimani comes to Ghana, I’m made her manager, you go into the person’s inbox to tell her I am not good as a manager so I shouldn’t be made her manager.

"Why would you do that? You call me a friend but speak evil of me? I know how you started. This is the same thing you did to Bibi Bright and Selly Galley; I’ll not tolerate that from you."