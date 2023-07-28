1 hour ago

MC for Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has opted to contest a third term bid at the Okai Koi North.

On Thursday, Ama Dokua, who is also the Depuy Minister for Trade and Industry was accompanied by some party members to the Okai Koi North Constituency office tto pick the nomination forms.

The OkaiKoi North Parliamentary seat is currently held by Theresa Lardi Awuni, a member of the National Democratic Congress after she defeated NPP's Fuseini Issah to snatch the seat.

Many are wondering why Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, who hails from and lives in Akropong in the Akuapem North Constituency would be planning to gain acceptance in Okaikoi North.

According to a source, her decision to switch camp is because she is facing stiff opposition from National Lottery (NLA) boss Sammi Awuku, hence the decision to leave her 'first love'.

Ahead of the last executive election of the party in the Akuapem North, some aggrieved members of the NPP boycotted the polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators’ election over what they described as national Security interference and widespread manipulation by Sammi Awuku.

The disgruntled members, mostly supporters of Nana Ama Asiamah Dokua, alleged that the election was characterized by widespread irregularities and lacked free and fair, just to favor candidate Sammi Awuku.

As it stands now, Sammy Awuku has garnered an immense endorsement from the people of Okaikwei North, fueling speculations about his candidacy for the upcoming elections.

Past Elections

In the 2016, general election, she won the Akropong North Constituency parliamentary seat with 26,655 votes making 62.3% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary candidate Yaw Appiah-Kubi had 6,949 votes making 16.8% of the total votes cast, an Independent parliamentary candidate Asiedu Ofei had 9,092 votes making 21.2% of the total votes cast and the CPP parliamentary candidate Gifty Mercy Anakwa had 102 votes making 0.2% of the total votes cast.

In the 2020, general election, she again won the Akropong/Akuapem North Constituency parliamentary seat with 26,646 votes making 55.3% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary candidate Justice Kotey Amasah had 10,505 votes making 21.8% of the total votes cast, an Independent parliamentary candidate Adjei Twumasi William Kwabena had 10,444 votes making 21.7% of the total votes cast, the PNC parliamentary candidate Desmond Twumasi Ntow had 421 votes making 0.9% of the total votes cast and the CPP parliamentary candidate Gifty Mercy Anakwa had 146 votes making 0.3% of the total votes cast.

Nana Ama Dokua- Adjei, who was born on 24 July 1982 to Nana Osae Nyampong IV and Mrs. Aforo Asiamah-Adjei in Akropong, is a member of the Defence and Interior Committee and married to Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Bissue and they have a son and two daughters.[