45 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is someone who goes all out to flaunt her loved ones at every opportunity she gets, this time she focused on her hubby, Maxwell.

McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has become the centre of attention since she was born in February 2019 and has become the object of these show-offs.

Before Maxin’s birth, all that attention had been for the actress’ husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

Though Maxwell Mensah is a quiet person who is not often seen or heard on social media, McBrown has flaunted him once in a while.

A case in point is a video of the two lovebirds which went viral in 2018 after many social media users felt Maxwell had not smiled at his wife enough at a birthday.

A throwback video has popped up showing Nana Ama McBrown in one such public display of affection with Maxwell.

In the video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the couple is seated in a plane and it looks like they are flying out of the country. McBrown, who is dressed in a black and white Adidas tracksuit, speaks to the camera for a while.

She then beckons Maxwell to come for a kiss, which he obliges and receives one from his wife. Not long after the kiss, McBrown announces that they were travelling somewhere to have fun.

Watch video below: