Renowned Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has shed light on her decision to avoid acting in Nigerian movies, a stance she has firmly maintained over the years.

According to McBrown, her choice stems from the lack of support she perceives Nigerian audiences show towards Ghanaian creatives, which has influenced her approach to collaborations within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

McBrown pointed to a recent incident during the current season of Big Brother Naija as a reflection of the limited interest Nigerians have in Ghanaian talent.

She recounted that during a party on the reality show, the DJ briefly played a song by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. However, to her dismay, the song was swiftly replaced in less than a minute, which, to her, highlighted the indifference toward Ghanaian artistry.

Sharing her experience on Onua TV, McBrown explained that this moment, along with similar experiences, reinforced her decision not to participate in Nigerian film projects.

“I don’t usually watch Big Brother Naija, but my relatives at home convinced me to subscribe to DSTV. I don’t often watch television, but there was a particular show I wanted them to tune in for. However, I realized they were watching Big Brother. While watching, I heard the DJ play a tune by Sarkodie, and immediately, in less than a minute, the song was switched. That’s why I haven’t shot any Nigerian movies,” she explained during her weekend broadcast.

McBrown emphasized that her decision is not out of animosity but rather a response to the ongoing lack of reciprocal support.