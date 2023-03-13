2 hours ago

Actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined the Media General Group.

She is joining the Onua brand.

She joins the brand after her exit from UTV, as the host of United Showbiz.

"Akwaaba... From the entire Media General family, we welcome the beautiful and amazing @iamamamcbrown to the Onua family. You are welcome home Nana Ama," TV3 wrote on its Facebook page.

Currently, a ceremony is held at the premises of TV3 in Kanda to officially welcome the screen goddess to the Media General Group.

Top broadcasters at the media outfit, including Berla Mundi, Cookie Tee, Roland Walker and a lot more have came out in thier numbers to welcome the new signee.

The event is emceed by Captain Smart, the host Onua Maakye, and graced by award-winning gospel musician Opiesie Esther.