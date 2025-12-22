4 hours ago

Actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has appealed to Ghanaians to show her former husband, Maxwell Mensah, the same respect and affection that fans have consistently extended to her, despite the end of their marriage.

Speaking on Showbiz 360, McBrown emphasised that while their marital relationship has ended, the bond they share remains rooted in years of mutual respect and shared experiences. She highlighted that her connection with Mensah is not defined solely by their former marital status.

“I do not like the murmuring; I want my husband to be free. I still call him my husband because I am the longest person he has ever been with. We are not married anymore, but the respect we have for each other remains. I do not want people to insult him or disrespect him,” she stated.

McBrown expressed concern over how her former spouse is treated publicly, particularly during social outings, urging people to refrain from harassment or judgment. She reminded the public that Mensah is a free man deserving of dignity and peace.

In an emotional plea, she called on Ghanaians to extend the same love and support to him as they have shown her throughout her career.

“I am pleading with everyone. I respect and admire him. We have a child together, and just as Ghanaians have loved me for all these years, I want you to love and support him in the same way. We cannot stop communicating, and we cannot be enemies,” McBrown added.

On December 17, 2025, Nana Ama McBrown officially confirmed the end of her 12-year marriage to Maxwell Mensah, describing the separation as mutual, amicable, and free from resentment.