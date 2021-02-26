1 hour ago

Maxwell Mensah has broken his silence over swirling reports that he’s set to divorce his wife, the beautiful Nana Ama McBrown.

Maxwell has shot a subtle warning to haters with a post that his wife would definitely be proud of.

Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most carefree people in showbiz and due to that she rarely responds to negative news about her. Even if she does, she just posts a subtle shade and never directly confronts it.

Maxwell is reacting the same way.

Sharing a photo to IG, he said people who have hatred against he and his wife are just worrying themselves because they’re not bothered.