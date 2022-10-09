4 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to the late legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony of Nana Ampadu held this morning at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, he highlighted the musician’s contribution to the music industry and how he impacted his [Akufo-Addo’s] political life.

“Talk of the commencement and growth of highlife music, and one of the people whose names will be on [the lips of] most Ghanaians is Nana Kwame Ampadu. The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians following the news of his death is in appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghana”.

“He was one of Ghana’s musical icons and undoubtedly a legendary highlife artiste whose music transcended our national borders.”

The President spoke of how supportive the late Nana Ampadu was of his vision “for the transformation of Ghana.”

“He assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to the victory of my party, the NPP, and the elections of 2016, for which we remain eternally grateful.”

The President consoled the family and said the late highlife artiste will be “sorely missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing and meeting him.”

The final part of the funeral rites will be held tomorrow at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region, where his remains will be taken for interment.

Nana Kwame Ampadu passed on at the age of 76 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

He is known for songs like Ebe Te Yie, Agatha, Obra, Oman Bo Adwo, among others.

Source: citifmonline.com