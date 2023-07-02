1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng is on the verge of completing a move to South Korean club Jeonbuk, with negotiations ongoing between his current club Cluj and Jeonbuk.

The expected transfer fee for the 29-year-old is approximately €2 million.

Boateng's football journey has taken him across various countries, starting with his development at the renowned Right to Dream Academy.

He then went on to play in Norway, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

Following his time in Norway, Boateng ventured across the Atlantic to the United States, where he showcased his abilities in the vibrant and competitive soccer scene.

Continuing his football odyssey, Boateng subsequently moved to Finland, joining KuPs in 2021. However, his stay there was relatively short as his performances caught the attention of Cluj, a prominent Romanian club.

Making the switch to Cluj, Boateng made an immediate impact and played an instrumental role in helping the team secure the Romanian league title last season.

Now, with negotiations ongoing between Cluj and Jeonbuk, Boateng is on the brink of embarking on a new chapter in his career in South Korea.

While the details of the transfer are still being finalized, it seems that Boateng is set to embrace new challenges and opportunities with Jeonbuk.

His experience and contributions in various countries make him a valuable addition to the South Korean club.