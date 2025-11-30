2 hours ago

Ghana on Friday, November 28, 2025, bid farewell to one of its most influential political and social matriarchs, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, in a solemn state funeral held at the Black Star Square.

The ceremony drew together an extraordinary assembly of leaders from across the political spectrum, reflecting the national stature of the former First Lady whose impact spanned more than four decades of activism, advocacy and public service.

President John Dramani Mahama, in a tribute delivered on his behalf, described the late Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings as “a pioneering leader” and “a towering national figure” whose courage, political influence and dedication to women’s empowerment fundamentally reshaped the governance and social development.

He emphasised that she was far more than a First Lady—she was a bold reformer who challenged norms, led with conviction and transformed the role of the president’s spouse into a dynamic platform for national development.

Nana Konadu’s national influence began during her tenure as First Lady, a position she held longer than anyone in the history of the country.

She served alongside her husband, the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, through the AFRC regime in 1979, the PNDC era from 1981 to 1993, and Ghana’s Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2001.

During this period, she championed literacy, maternal health, early childhood education and rural development through the 31st December Women’s Movement—an organisation credited with expanding opportunities for millions of women and children across Ghana.

President Mahama noted that her work laid the foundation for many of the gender-sensitive policies, adding that her influence “will continue to resonate for generations.”

The state funeral brought together former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira Bawumia, members of Parliament, political party leaders, diplomats, chiefs, civil society groups and thousands of Ghanaians who gathered to pay their last respects.

Tributes flowed from her family, the Aboatia Family of Mpobi, her children, grandchildren, siblings and close associates.

They described her as disciplined, compassionate and a unifier whose strength shaped generations.

The 31st December Women’s Movement praised her as a pillar of gender rights, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) acknowledged her foundational role in the formation and advancement of the party.

NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, delivering the party’s tribute, thanked Nana Konadu for the “foundations that can never be erased,” noting her deep influence on grassroots mobilisation, women’s participation in leadership and social justice advocacy.

He highlighted her bold decision to contest for the presidency—making her the first woman to seek the highest office—and described her as “the heartbeat of a movement” that changed the nation’s political landscape.

The National Democratic Party (NDP), which she later founded after leaving the NDC in 2012, referred to her as its “guiding light,” emphasising her moral clarity and lifelong advocacy for Ghana’s underprivileged.

The ceremony at Black Star Square was marked by hymns, prayers and traditional rites, after which the procession moved to the Tse Addo Military Cemetery.

Nana Konadu was laid to rest near the grave of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan—a symbolic testament to her stature as one of the most distinguished public figures.

Her burial followed a requiem service at the Accra Ridge Church earlier in the week, where dignitaries reflected on her decades of service, activism and cultural influence.

Known for her distinct fashion sense, bold personality and unwavering commitment to national progress, Nana Konadu leaves behind a legacy that spans politics, social reform, women’s empowerment and cultural identity.