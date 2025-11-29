8 hours ago

The grandchildren of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, delivered a deeply moving tribute at her funeral on Friday, November 28, celebrating the lasting imprint she left on their lives and character.

In a heartfelt address, they described her as their ultimate role model, saying the values she taught them and the memories she created would continue to shape their future.

“She is and will always remain our hero. The memories she leaves behind can never fade. The best way to honour her is to live courageously, fully, and joyfully, just as she did.

Now it is our turn to carry her legacy forward,” they said.

They spoke of how she instilled in them strength, confidence, and resilience, reshaping their understanding of womanhood through her powerful example.

According to them, she taught them that being a woman meant embracing courage, humour, grace, inner strength, and self-worth.

“She was fierce when strength was required and gentle when compassion was needed,” they added.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on October 23, 2025, leaving behind a powerful legacy of bravery, advocacy, and inspiration that will continue to influence generations.