2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars midfielder Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has told Ghana Football Association( GFA) Executive Council(EXCO) member, Nana Oduro Sarfo to render an apology to former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah.

Nana Oduro Sarfo and other GFA members are up in arms with Stephen Appiah's recent comment that football must be run by footballers.

Appiah bemoaned the sidelining of ex-footballers as he believe they are the right people to run football but they are on the periphery.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the GFA EXCO member has urged the former Ghana captain to get himself educated in school if wants to occupy any GFA administrative role.

"Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he could better himself academically. He joined associations affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest," Sarfo said.

Oduro Sarfo disclosed that Appiah must go back to school to better his 'academic knowledge' and certificates if he wants to be the GFA President.

“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”

Yusif Chibsah has urged the GFA EXCO member to apologize to Appiah as there is more to football administration than academic qualifications.

"Nana Oduro Sarfo must apologize to Stephen Appiah because football is not all about academics, he should relax and stop attacking personalities," he told Angel Sports Live.