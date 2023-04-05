1 hour ago

Standing at an unknown location, resting his arm on a table while he holds a paper with both hands, Nana Romeo who is clad in a t-shirt and shorts and a baseball cap to match smiles ear to ear.

That is the image the bearded radio presenter who works with Accra FM shared on his Facebook page, Wednesday afternoon.

The caption read: “I saw it and I laughed like Bill Gates son.”

Nana Romeo is very active on social media and those who have followed him know him for his consistency in sharing photographs and videos of himself with or without captions.

The recent post was his first after Prophet Nigel Gaisie sued him on April 5, 2023, for accusing him (Nigel) of having an affair with his (Romeo) girlfriend years ago.

Since the suit went viral on social media, netizens have been commenting with some anticipating a response from the media personality.

Nana Romeo, however, did not comment on the subject; rather, he shared what some have interpreted as his mood at the time.

What Nana Romeo said about Nigel Gaisie:

The Accra FM show host in an interview on Restoration with Stacy, when asked what memories hurt him the most, said Nigel Gaisie had an affair with his (nana Romeo) girlfriend although the preacher knew they were dating.

According to Nana Romeo, he regarded Nigel Gaisie as a Godfather only for the prophet to stab him in the back.

He recalled how he became close to Nigel Gaisie, disclosing that it was after his interview with the preacher about the demise of musician Ebony Reigns went viral.

“When Ebony died, I called Nigel because I had seen a video of his prophecy about the incident. He wasn’t popular but the interview shot him to fame so we became friends. I booked musicians to perform at his church,” Nana Romeo recalled in the Twi language.

“One holiday, I decided to go out with my girlfriend. The lady had been good to me. She bought a car for me, rented an apartment for me and I told him all the good things the lady had done for me. I don’t know if that was what enticed him.

“The lady and I were about to go to the beach to enjoy the holiday when Nigel called me on the phone that he needed me to check out something for him so I should come over. That was when I introduced the lady to him.

“Later, he started texting the lady, going out on lunch dates. So, his junior pastors were shocked and surprised at his actions and they called me and told me about it.

“One day, I went to his house. They didn’t grant me access; he called the security personnel to tell me he was not around. Later, he called to apologise about the act and claimed he didn’t know what came over him. The thought of this hurts me so much,” Nana Romeo narrated.

Sharing a snippet of his interview on Instagram, Nana Romeo disclosed why he had to break silence over the matter.

His caption read: "This is how Nigel Gaisie destroyed my relationship. I decided not to comment on this issue but I finally had to..."

Source: Ghanaweb