4 hours ago

The future of broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo's return to Angel FM/TV following a protracted leave of absence is currently up in the air.

The acclaimed presenter, who is undoubtedly confused, has turned to her Facebook page to ask her fans whether or not she should rejoin the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

"Fam do u want me back on Angelfm/tv if yes pls text yes and give reason, if no text the reason," the post read.

The post has been inundated with many different suggestions.

While some admirers urged her to stick with the ABN brand, others said she should leave since "they do not have a target and have lost sense of purpose."

This is the second time Nana Yaa Brefo has appeared on social media in the last six months to solicit feedback from her followers in order to advance in her career.

You may recall that she published a similar post in September 2022, which led to rumours that the famous presenter planned to leave the Angel brand.

In a brief video that was posted on Instagram at the time, Nana Yaa questioned whether she should quit the media and trying something new.

“Do you think it’s about time I left the media scene and did my own thing? Should I decide to quit now, would that be a good decision? Do you think that if this time, I decide that enough is enough, I want to let go and do my own thing, do you think this is the time? Just wondering,” she said in the video.

It is yet unknown what might be motivating the broadcaster to ask her fans if she should genuinely give up journalism or if she should simply stop Angel FM/TV job.

On June 1, 2020, Nana Yaa Brefo switched from Adom FM to Angel FM. She had spent eleven years as a media employee with the Multimedia Group. Her resignation came after receiving harsh criticism for the questions she asked actress Nana Ama McBrown during their interview.