3 hours ago

New Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has finally responded to claims that he is a Hearts of Oak sympathizer.

The 36 year old FIFA intermediary was today unveiled as the CEO of the Kumasi based club after penning a three year contract.

After marathon meetings between Nana Yaw Amponsah the clubs board and consultations with Manhyia Palace, the 12 member board decided to appoint the 2019 GFA Presidential aspirant as the clubs new CEO.

Even before his appointment was formalized there was a lot of talk about him being a supporter of fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He has today broken his silence about links to the Accra based club during his unveiling.

When asked whether he supports Hearts of Oak, this was his response:

"I will like to state it clear I am the CEO of Asante Kotoko and will want to see Kotoko grow beyond any other club in Ghana"

A lot is expected of the young football administrator after taking over the Kotoko hot seat.