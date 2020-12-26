1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko chased Medeama when the transfer window opened for the signature of midfielder Justice Blay but the move did not materialize.

Justice Blay played on loan last season and Kotoko wanted to make the deal permanent but they failed to reach an agreement with the player's parent club due to variations in transfer fee.

Most Kotoko fans are of the opinion that the management did not press on or show any urgency they needed the combative midfielder.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, the club CEO says that they did everything possible to sign the player but it did not work

"Medeama quoted GHC300,000 and a future transfer fee of 40% on Justice Blay but we were also quoting 200,000 cedis and 40% on ward but Moses Parker wasn't ready."

"Moses Parker said that in the past they sold players to Kotoko in the hope of getting a future onward transfer but it never happened.

"So we proposed that they we pay them an amount without any future onward transfer but they were not willing so talks broke down" he added.