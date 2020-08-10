3 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jarvis Peprah has told newly appointed CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to let his conscience guide him in all he does.

A lot is expected of new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah who was on Friday unveiled as the club's CEO.

He has been tasked to transform the fortunes of the club by focusing on improving the club's infrastructure and youth development.

The Kotoko hot seat is very slippery and a lot of past CEO's have promised a lot but delivered very little when handed the job.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh Fm, he urged Nana Yaw Amponsah to be guided by his conscience in all he does.

"He should talk to the circles for unity"

"All I ( Jarvis Kofi Peprah) achieved at Kotoko was the help of some radio stations but that doesn't mean you should take everything to radio."

"Nana Yaw Amponsah should let his conscience guide him in everything he does"

"He should bring his experience he has in football,education and his youthful."

"He should work with loyal people and those he can trust and work with."

The former Kotoko CEO charged the new leader of management to work with people with Kotoko blood in them.

"He should work with people with Kotoko blood flowing in them"

Jarvis Peprah also revealed what makes matches between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak very difficult.

"What makes Kotoko and Hearts match difficult to play is the supporters"

"The Supporters should not see Nana Yaw Amponsah to be a young man and disrespected" he added.