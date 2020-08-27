1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has tipped newly installed Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah to be a huge success at the club.

The former President of Phar Rangers Football Club was appointed as the new CEO of the club at the beginning of the month.

He has been tasked to make Asante Kotoko a self sufficient global brand with his deep seated knowledge in football.

The 2019 GFA Presidential aspirant has been handed a three year mandate to transform the fortunes of one of the greatest clubs on the continent.

Speaking in an interview on Kwaku Osei TV on YouTube, the former Ghana trainer believes the new CEO will be successful but needs the support of all.

"I personally think Nana Yaw Amponsah will be successful at the Porcupine club."

"A learned person with experience from all walks of the world speaks volume as to the competence he has to lead and make the club flourish."

"He will instill unity among the supporters and help generate money for the club so all and sundry must canvass their total support for him." he added.