2 hours ago

Fiifi Boafo, spokesperson for Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate, has denied allegations that he possesses state vehicles.

A viral video claimed that security forces raided a house belonging to Dr. Prempeh and found state vehicles intended for personal use.

The video, which sparked widespread debate, suggested that Dr. Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and former Minister of Energy, unlawfully kept state vehicles.

However, Boafo rejected these claims, clarifying that Dr. Prempeh resides in Trasacco, a property he has owned for years, long before becoming an MP or minister, and does not own property in Osu, as the video suggested.

He also stated that during Dr. Prempeh's time as minister, he was never assigned a Land Cruiser or cross-country vehicle, using only personal cars for official duties.

Boafo further emphasized that Dr. Prempeh had promptly returned the official saloon car he was provided after his tenure.

The video has sparked discussions regarding the handling of state resources and the integrity of public officials.