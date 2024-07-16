41 minutes ago

Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle Constituency, Western Region, Kwasi Bonzo has announced plans for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo, to visit Nzema land.

This visit aims to mend relations after recent controversies, particularly surrounding remarks made about Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During his unveiling as NPP’s running mate in Kumasi, Dr. Opoku Prempeh claimed President Akufo-Addo had outperformed all previous presidents, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in development. Following widespread criticism, he issued a public apology for these comments.

Over the weekend, Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, speaking on behalf of Nzema chiefs, emphasized the need for a direct apology in Nkroful, Dr. Nkrumah’s birthplace and a symbolic site for his legacy. Nana Kwasi Kutuah V stressed the deep offense caused by remarks seen as denigrating Dr. Nkrumah.

“As chiefs, we believe that the statement Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made was not appropriate. He has disrespected all Ghanaians, including Nzemas and the people of Nkroful,” Nana Kwasi Kutuah V asserted.

Responding to these calls, Kwasi Bonzo confirmed Napo’s commitment to visit Nzema land personally to extend his apology.

“I have spoken to him personally in my capacity as DCE of Ellembelle, and he has assured me that he will come home to Kwame Nkrumah’s hometown to meet the chiefs and elders in the shortest possible time to render an unqualified apology,” Bonzo stated.

The visit is anticipated to address tensions and uphold respect for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy among the Nzema community and beyond.