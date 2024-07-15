2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that the apology rendered by New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, over a comment he made about the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is not genuine.

He mentioned that NAPO's decision to reaffirm his statement and chide critics during a visit to Wassa Akropong in the Western North Region the following day is a signal that he meant his words.

Kpebu stated that NAPO's actions and public utterances do not make him fit to be selected as the NPP's running mate, citing how he responded to complaints about the power outage (dumsor) some time ago.

"He who the gods want to kill, they first make mad. Listen, there is not a scintilla of remorse in that so-called apology. There is no remorse because, after saying all those things about Kwame Nkrumah, do you know that the next day, he was in Wassa Akropong and he repeated it, saying that Ghanaians like lies and when you say the truth, you are described as arrogant? Is such a man remorseful? No.

"I got that feeling clearly that NAPO is not fit for this position with the way he reacted to the dumsor comment. He had said there was no dumsor, and that the journalist who was asking was the one wishing evil on this nation. And you could see that the whole nation was angry. He is not remorseful. Anybody who tells you that he is remorseful is misleading you. That apology is fake; it's not coming from a contrite heart," he said during a discussion on TV3.

What NAPO said:

Speaking to party leaders and supporters in Kumasi on Tuesday, June 9, 2024, NAPO argued that no other Ghanaian president, including Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has driven the country's development as much as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

NAPO asserted, "This is unprecedented in Ghana's history. Should President Akufo-Addo retire, I can confidently say that since Ghana's establishment in 1957, no president has been more beneficial to the state than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

NAPO's claim that no one - not even Kwame Nkrumah, has led and developed Ghana more than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sparked strong criticisms on social media, with some condemning him for his remarks.

Following the backlash, NAPO apologized to the public, stating that he had no intention of denigrating any president's image.

