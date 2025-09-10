6 hours ago

Residents of Nartey, near Menang in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region, are reeling after a 27-year-old man allegedly slit his father’s throat, killing him instantly.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday and has thrown the farming community into deep mourning.

According to witnesses, the suspect, identified as Richard Yeboah, had previously made two unsuccessful attempts to harm his father before finally carrying out the fatal attack.

Confirming the incident, Robert Odami, Assembly Member for the Menang Electoral Area, described the community as “tense and living in fear.”

Sert Agyiri, the Unit Committee Chairman, said police from New Edubiase swiftly moved in to arrest the suspect.

The deceased, a 52-year-old farmer identified as Akwasi Yeboah, popularly known as “Akwasi Yomo,” has been taken to the New Edubiase Government Hospital mortuary.

Police say investigations are underway to establish the motive behind the shocking crime.