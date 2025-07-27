1 hour ago

NASA is expected to reduce its workforce by nearly 20%, with over 3,800 employees set to depart under a deferred resignation programme. The agency says safety and mission readiness remain top priorities.

NASA Braces for Major Workforce Reduction

The US space agencyis set to undergo one of the largest staff reductions in its recent history, with nearly 20% of its workforce expected to depart in the coming months. The move, involving approximately 3,870 personnel, is part of a broader organisational restructuring initiative aimed at increasing efficiency while maintaining core space exploration goals.

The reduction will bring NASA’s total headcount down from about 17,870 to roughly 14,000 employees by early next year, though officials note that figures may shift as the transition progresses.

Deferred Resignations Drive Departures at NASA

According to, NASA’s chief news officer, the majority of those exiting the agency have opted into the Deferred Resignation Programme (DRP), a voluntary initiative introduced under the Trump administration. The DRP offered eligible employees the option to plan their departure from the agency over a set timeline, with benefits preserved.

In the first wave of resignations, 870 employees submitted applications to leave. That number rose sharply in the second round, bringing the total to 3,000 additional personnel. An estimated 500 individuals were also affected by standard layoff procedures and included in the overall figure.

A Leaner Agency for a New Space Era

In a statement issued this week, NASA emphasised that the changes are part of a larger effort to build a “more efficient and effective organisation,” while underscoring that

“We are committed to maintaining our ability to pursue a new golden age of exploration and innovation, including landmark missions to the Moon and Mars,” the statement said.

Despite the significant reduction in workforce, NASA insists that the structural changes are intended to streamline operations without compromising its ability to lead in cutting-edge aerospace research and interplanetary exploration.

Moon, Mars Missions Still On Track

NASA continues to advance key projects under its, which aims to return humans to the Moon and, ultimately, send astronauts to Mars. The agency says that the reorganisation will not derail its long-term goals but rather position it to operate more efficiently in an evolving space industry.

With international partnerships and private sector collaborations playing an increasingly important role in space missions, the workforce transition is seen as part of a broader adaptation to the realities of modern aerospace exploration.

NASA Workforce Reduction Signals Strategic Shift, Not Retreat

While the loss of nearly 20% of NASA’s workforce marks a major turning point for the agency, officials insist the move is a strategic adjustment rather than a step back. As the space agency enters a new chapter—defined by technological ambition and global cooperation—NASA aims to remain at the forefront of discovery with a more agile, mission-ready team.