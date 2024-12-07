1 hour ago

The nominees for the NASCO Player of the Month for November have been revealed, celebrating exceptional performances by four standout players from the Ghana Premier League.

The list includes Faisal Charwetey of Nations FC, Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea, Prince Tweneboah of Basake Holy Stars, and Kwadwo Obeng Junior of Kpando Heart of Lions.

Faisal Charwetey leads the pack with a remarkable four goals in four matches, including a brace against Nsoatreman FC.

He currently sits as the league's top scorer with eight goals. Stephen Amankona impressed with three goals in four matches, including a decisive winner against Nations FC that ended their impressive 22-game unbeaten home streak.

Prince Tweneboah showed consistency, scoring three goals in four matches and earning a NASCO Player of the Match award.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior delivered two goals in four matches, received two NASCO Player of the Match awards, and played a key role in propelling Kpando Heart of Lions to third place in the league standings.

The winner of this prestigious monthly accolade will be awarded a 43-inch NASCO Television, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.