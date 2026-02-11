3 hours ago

Major League Soccer side Nashville SC have bolstered their squad with the signing of two Ghanaian players during the winter transfer window, securing the services of defender Maxwell Woledzi and midfielder Shakur Mohammed.

Woledzi, 24, arrives on a permanent deal from Norwegian top-flight club Fredrikstad FK. A product of Ghana’s renowned Right to Dream Academy, the defender enjoyed a standout 2025 season in Norway, where he was named the club’s Player of the Season.

He played a key role in Fredrikstad’s historic Norwegian Cup triumph, their first since 2006, cementing his reputation as a dependable and composed presence at the back.

Nashville’s second acquisition sees 22-year-old midfielder Shakur Mohammed join from fellow MLS side Orlando City on a free transfer. Mohammed, who has already gained experience in the American top flight, will be aiming to make a significant impact as he begins a new chapter in Tennessee.

The double signing highlights Nashville’s intent to inject youthful energy and international pedigree into their squad ahead of the new campaign.

For Ghanaian football fans, the moves represent another positive step, with two emerging talents set to showcase their abilities on the growing stage of Major League Soccer.