1 hour ago

South African rapper, Nasty C, has named Black Sherif as his top Ghanaian artiste, with Kwesi Arthur, Vic Mensa and Shatta Wale also making his list.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes with Roselyn Felli, Nasty C was asked to mention his top three favourite Ghanaian rappers. He placed Black Sherif first, describing his sound as deeply resonant.

“At the moment, I’ll have to put Black Sherif up there as number 1. There’s something about his music that just speaks to me. I’m going to put Kwesi Arthur at number two. At number three, I’ll have to say Vic Mensa. Between him and Wale," he said.

Asked why Sarkodie did not appear in his top three, Nasty C clarified that Sarkodie remains in his top five but not his top three “at the moment.”

He also addressed the supposed “beef” between them in 2022, explaining that the tension stemmed from a misunderstanding.

“A lot of things got lost in translation. I don’t know if he misunderstood it or someone was in his ear and toning the wrong message but his response to the song that I put out was a little spicy,” he said.