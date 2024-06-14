3 hours ago

FC Lorient has solidified their investment in Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

Adjei initially joined the French club on a loan deal from Hammarby IF during the January transfer window, with a stipulation for a mandatory purchase option contingent on Lorient's retention in the top-flight.

Despite Lorient's recent relegation to Ligue 2, the club opted to proceed with the purchase, exercising the option before its expiration on June 15, 2024.

The financial commitment amounts to approximately €5.1 million, supplemented by an additional €2 million in potential bonuses, totaling the deal at €7.1 million.

Adjei, aged 21, has quickly earned favor among Lorient supporters with his stellar performances since joining the club.

He made 15 appearances for Lorient, missing only the final match of the season due to an injury setback. Regrettably, this injury also ruled him out of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

This significant investment underscores Lorient's confidence in Adjei's abilities and their commitment to bolstering their squad despite the challenging season.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has been appointed as the club's Sporting Director, transitioning from coaching the under-17s following his retirement from professional football in 2022.