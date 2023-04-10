1 hour ago

Young Ghanaian striker Nathaniel Opoku was on target for the first time this season for his Belgian Jupiler Pro League side OH Leuven.

The young striker helped his side in their 4-1 triumph over KV Mechelen on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Opoku started only his second game of the season scoring and also providing an assist as they won comfortably at home.

Casper De Norre started the demolition exercise with the opener in the 4th minute before the Ghanaian youngster added the second in the 39th minute.

Mathieu Maertens made the scoreline 3-0 in favour of the host OH Leuven in the 56th minute before Opoku provided the assist for the fourth goal which was scored by Musa Al-Taamari in the 60th minute.

KV Mechelen grabbed a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Geoffry Hairemans to make it 4-1.

Opoku was taken off in the 70th minute as he was replaced by Belgian youngster Franck Idumbo- Muzamnbo.

Compatriot Emmanuel Toku came on for KV Mechelen in the 70th minute as a replacement for Jon Dagur while Enoch Agyei played the entire 90 minutes for Mechelen.

He joined the Foxes in January from USA before he was quickly sent out on loan to sister club OH Leuven.

Opoku has made five appearances for OH Leuven with a goal and assist to his name.