The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has, for the first time, commented on his decision to leave the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Duncan-Williams, according to GNA, said that he decided to leave the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral because he felt his presence was not needed.

"I left the National Cathedral's Board because I felt I couldn't make a difference there,” the founder of Action Chapel International is quoted to have said in a post GNA shared on Facebook on August 27, 2024.

Duncan-Williams and the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev Eastwood Anaba, resigned as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral in October 2023.

In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project as their reasons for exiting.

“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we have awaited news, to no avail, regarding the findings of the audit. We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement said.

They went on to clarify that their decision should not be interpreted as a challenge to the vision or intent of the National Cathedral.

Instead, they said they view it as a means to advance the project on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality, while also preserving and enhancing public trust and support.

“We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023, with the submission of our resignation, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of the National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while gaining and maintaining public trust and support. We truly owe this to God and to country,” the statement added.