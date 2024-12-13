3 hours ago

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Thursday December 12 called on the President-elect, John Mahama, at his private residence in Accra.

He congratulated Mr Mahama on his victory in last Saturday’s general election and also wished him God’s protection and guidance in his next administration.

The Chief Imam prayed for the nation, citizens and prosperity for all while calling for peace and unity for the accelerated development of the country.

Gratitude

Mr Mahama expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sharubutu, for his consistent visits to him since 2009 when he became the Vice-President.

He also acknowledged the Chief Imam’s presentation of a 14-point Muslim Manifesto, which outlines key proposals for the Muslim community.

It includes the establishment of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) schools in Zango communities and the amendment of the intestate succession bill to allow Muslims to determine their inheritance through Islamic ordinances.

Mr Mahama emphasised the importance of elections, and expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful outcome of last Saturday’s polls.

He also assured the Chief Imam that his administration would investigate past election-related violence, including the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident and the 2020 election killings, punish culprits and provide compensation to victims.

On the election’s outcome, Mr Mahama expressed appreciation to the electorate for the overwhelming endorsement.

He said while he had hoped for 150 seats in Parliament, the actual outcome put a burden on his administration to deliver but he gave the assurance that his government would not misuse its majority status.

Advice

The President-elect further advised the youth to channel their anger into helping build the country, rather than attacking government officials and looting state property.

The meetings come at a critical time as Mr Mahama prepares to take office and address the country’s economic challenges.

It is believed that Mr Mahama’s experience in governance, having served as president from 2012 to 2017, would enable him to navigate the complex relationship between Ghana and its international partners.