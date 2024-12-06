5 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is ready to deliver free, fair, credible, and transparent elections on December 7, 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Accra Thursday evening, Mrs Jean Mensa Chairperson, EC, said all materials and equipment had been distributed to the regions.

The materials included stamp pads, thump printer pads, ballot papers, ballot boxes, Biometric Verification Devices, projectors and computers.

“All our materials and equipment have been distributed in adequate quantities and we do not envisage any shortages anywhere in the country, ” she said.

She said the Commission had trained and deployed close to 210,000 temporary election officers to conduct the elections across the about 40,000 polling stations nationwide.

She charged the officers to abide by the principles of fairness and transparency and “count the votes accurately and fill out the forms professionally” to reflect the will of the people.

Mrs Mensa encouraged first time voters and the youth to actively participate in the elections by going out to cast their ballot on Saturday.

He urged the youth to “say no to violence” and avoid being used “as tools for violence.”

Eligible Ghanaian voters will go to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2024 to elect a President and 276 Members of Parliament.

It would be the 9th election since the commencement of the 4th Republic in 1993.

A total of 18, 774, 159 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot in more than 40,000 polling stations across the country.

The EC conducted two separate Special Voting exercises on Monday, December 2, 2024, and Friday, December 5, 2024, for persons who would be engaged in election-related duties to vote earlier.

Mrs Mensa said the exercise was successful, adding that the lowest voter turnout at each polling centre was about 83 per cent.

“We anticipate such a high turnout on Saturday and we encourage all voters to come out to vote,” she said.