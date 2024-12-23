34 minutes ago

The National Labour Commission has engaged social partners in the education sector to discuss major issues that have led to industrial disputes over the last four years in the country.

The Commission, as part of its medium - term strategy, planned to address issues, which frequently led to disputes and measures the level of turbulence on the industrial scene.

Addressing participants on Friday , December 20 at the Ghana Shippers Authority Auditorium in Accra, the Executive Secretary of the Commission Mr.Ofosu Asamoah, emphasized the organisation's 19 - year commitment to protecting the rights of both employers and employees.

Mr. Ofosu noted that the education sector has been identified as a key area of focus with numerous disputes recorded in the public service over the past four years.

He said, the disputes, which often relate to terms and conditions of service, have prompted the Commission to develop a strategy to address sector - specific issues through education and sensitisation.

He urged stakeholders to engage in dialogue rather than confrontation, adding that negotiation is the preferred approach to resolving disputes.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders in the education sector, providing a platform for discussion and collaboration.

Source: Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian.com