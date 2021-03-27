3 hours ago

The National Ramadan Conference has announced the date for the 2021 Ramadan fasting.

In a communiqué issued at the 27th Annual Conference in Sunyani, Bono Region, the Conference indicated that it expects to sight the moon on Monday, April 12 but if missed, the next day shall be applied to become the 30th day of Sha'ban, making April 14th the first day of Ramadan 2021.

“The first day for the sighting of the moon shall start on Monday, April 12, of 2021, when Sha’ban shall be 29 days. If sighted, Tuesday, April 13 becomes the first day of Ramadan 2021. If not sighted, Tuesday, April 13 becomes 30th day of Sha’ban. Therein Wednesday, April 14 shall be the first day of Ramadan 2021,” the communique said.

The Conference also asked Muslims to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols especially in these times of the second wave of the pandemic.

It called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to intensify education to clear the misconception surrounding the COVID 19 vaccines.

"It has also become necessary for the GHS to do serious advocacy on the need to attach importance to the vaccination for prevention and management of the inherent dangers of the pandemic," the communique further stated.

On road accidents, the conference stated that safety on the country's roads was a collective responsibility.

It said the loss of precious lives through road accidents had become a national crisis which needed urgent solution.

The communique, therefore, advised road users to abide by all rules and regulations binding the use of the road to prevent further loss of lives.

Read the Communique below:

