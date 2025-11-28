11 hours ago

Dr. Betty Krosbi Mensah, National Coordinator of the National Recreation and Wellness Programme, has outlined ambitious plans to broaden the programme’s reach through strategic collaborations with both public and private sector organizations.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Dr. Mensah revealed that initial efforts are focused on government institutions, particularly security agencies, which are being positioned as direct partners. The initiative aims to encourage these agencies, along with their families and retired personnel, to participate in regular sporting and wellness activities.

“We’ve started engaging various stakeholders, not only government institutions but also private corporations,” Dr. Mensah said. “With security agencies, for instance, we want to create opportunities for structured sporting activities that keep the system vibrant and active. It’s not just about the personnel—it’s also about their families and retired officers. We want to involve everyone and ensure these programmes happen consistently.”

Dr. Mensah also highlighted collaboration with the Ministry of Health to provide free health screenings during wellness events. For private sector partners, the focus is on creating safe, professionally guided recreational activities.

“Many corporate organizations host wellness or recreational events occasionally, but there’s often a gap in expertise and proper oversight. By working with the National Sports Authority, we can ensure that qualified instructors and the right equipment are involved, so participants truly benefit from these programmes,” she explained.

She added that the programme seeks to move beyond one-off events, aiming to integrate wellness into regular routines. In addition to the monthly national recreational events, Dr. Mensah said the programme will work with organizations to coordinate ongoing activities that support both employee health and workplace performance.