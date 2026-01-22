6 hours ago

National Security operatives in the Northern Region have arrested 52 foreign nationals in a major operation targeting alleged crimes ranging from human trafficking and cybercrime to Ponzi schemes.

The suspects include 12 Ivorians, two Liberians, and 31 Burkinabè nationals, with an additional seven persons picked up later at Fou, a community in the Sagnarigu Municipality, bringing the total number of arrests to 52.

Authorities say all suspects are currently undergoing processing and will subsequently be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further action.

According to National Security officials, the arrests are part of intensified efforts to dismantle cross-border and organised criminal networks operating in the Northern Region. They have assured residents that the situation is under control and that security agencies remain vigilant.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Martina Bugri, the Northern Regional Security Liaison Officer, RSM Adam Mohammed, revealed that preliminary profiling of the suspects uncovered troubling patterns.

“We profiled each and every one of them and realised that some were lured into the country with the promise that they would be taken to Europe,” he explained.

RSM Mohammed added that investigations point to a much wider network than those already in custody.

“After interrogation and profiling, we realised this is a chain. Those we have arrested so far are about 45, but they are more than that. We are still digging to get the rest,” he said, assuring the public that further arrests are imminent.

Despite the allegations, one suspect who spoke to JoyNews denied any involvement in criminal activity, insisting the arrests were unjustified.

“I don’t know why I was arrested. They just showed up suddenly. We sell products; we are not involved in scams or any criminal activity. We were just marketing,” the suspect claimed.

He further explained that the use of multiple languages among the group was purely for business purposes.

“Some of us speak French, others English, so customers can understand what we are selling. That is how we also operate in Côte d’Ivoire. I came here for business and to learn English,” he added.

Security agencies say investigations are ongoing as they work to unravel the full extent of the alleged criminal network.