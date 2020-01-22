2 hours ago

A national security operative, identified as Abdul Mummin has been stabbed to death at Awoshie in Accra over his failure to honour a funeral donation.

The incident happened Wednesday (January 22, 2020).

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Gyeabour, 32, accused the security operative [Mummin] of failing to donate towards the funeral arrangement of his (suspect's) father.

The suspect was rescued after the incident and sent to the Anyah Police as a mob attempted to lynch him.

He is currently in the custody of the Anyah Police as part of investigations, reports Graphic Online's crime reporter, Emelia Ennin Abbey.

Mob attack

Abdul Mummin, who was stabbed in the neck, was taken to the Ga South Municipal Hospital, popularly called 'Akawe', near Weija, for medical attention, but was referred to the Korle Bu Hospital, where he died the same day while receiving treatment.

An angry mob descended on the assailant, Emmanuel Gyeabour, 32, in an attempt to lynch him, but he was rescued by the Anyah Police, who are keeping him.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident and said the body of the deceased was at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary.

She said the police received information about 3:30 p.m. on January 22, 2020, about a mob attack on Gyeabour, who had allegedly stabbed a national security operative at Awoshie.

A team of policemen, she said, was dispatched to the scene, adding that but for the timely intervention of the police, Gyeabour would have been lynched by the mob, which was made up of young men from the area who had heard about the stabbing and wanted to revenge.

Eye witness account

An eyewitness, who gave his name only as Michael, said he was with Mummin at a spot in the community where men in the area usually played draught when Gyeabour arrived with some dried fish and offered Mummin some.

Mummin, he said, rejected the offer, with the explanation that he preferred meat.

Gyeabour responded that Mummin refused to support the funeral arrangement of his (Gyeabour’s) father, even though he had given Mummin an invitation card.

Mummin then asked a young man who was standing nearby to fetch his wallet from his car which was parked close by, but before the young man could return with the wallet, Gyeabour, who was armed with a knife, had stabbed Mummin at the back of his neck.

Mummin’s wife, Ayisha Shiabu Basseh, who could not control her tears, said her husband, who was popularly referred to as ‘Sly’, worked at the Blue Gate as a national security operative.

He was also a polling station executive of the New Patriotic Party in the community.

She said her husband, who was very friendly, was always available to help the Awoshie community and made friends with many of the youth in the area, including the suspect.

Graphic Online