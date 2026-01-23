4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have confirmed the departure of forwards Emmanuel Annor and Faisal Charwetey, with both players securing moves to Europe midway through the 2025/26 season.

Annor has joined Moldovan side FC Sheriff, while Charwetey has completed a switch to Albanian outfit FK Bylis, marking a significant step in the careers of the two attackers.

The pair were among Nations FC’s most influential players this season, combining for nine league goals before their exits. Annor led the way with seven strikes, while Charwetey added two, playing key roles in the club’s campaign.

Their departures underline the growing reputation of the Ghana Premier League as a pathway to Europe, with Nations FC once again demonstrating their ability to develop and export talent.

While the club now faces the challenge of replacing two important attacking options, the moves are being viewed as a positive reflection of Nations FC’s project and ambition.

Both players are expected to begin new chapters with their respective clubs in the coming days as they look to adapt to European football and build on the promise shown back home in Ghana.