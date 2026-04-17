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Nations FC booked their place in the MTN FA Cup final for the first time in the club’s history after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aduana FC in the semi-final.

An early strike from Emmanuel Annor proved decisive, with the forward finding the net just five minutes into the match to give Nations FC the lead. Despite sustained pressure from Aduana FC for much of the game, Nations FC held firm to secure a memorable win.

The breakthrough came when Annor capitalised on a defensive lapse, calmly slotting home what would ultimately be the winning goal. Aduana FC pushed for an equaliser but were unable to break down a disciplined Nations FC defence.

The result marks a significant milestone for Nations FC, who will now compete in their first-ever MTN FA Cup final.

They will face either Dreams FC or Medeama SC, who are set to meet in the second semi-final on Saturday.

With momentum on their side, Nations FC will be hoping to cap off their impressive cup run by lifting the trophy in what promises to be a historic final.