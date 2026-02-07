11 hours ago

Nations FC secured a place in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup after edging Swedru All Blacks 2–1 in a tightly contested encounter.

In a match that demanded patience and resilience, Nations FC showed character to come out on top against a spirited Swedru All Blacks side that refused to go down without a fight. The game was tight, with both teams enjoying spells of dominance as they chased a place in the last eight.

Nations FC took their chances when it mattered most, finding the net twice to gain a crucial advantage. Swedru All Blacks responded with a goal of their own, raising hopes of a comeback and putting pressure on their opponents in the closing stages.

However, Nations FC held their nerve, defending bravely to see out the game and book their passage to the quarter-finals. The result keeps their FA Cup dream alive and reinforces their reputation as a side capable of grinding out results in knockout football.

For Swedru All Blacks, it was a narrow defeat that ends their cup journey, but their performance will offer encouragement as they shift focus back to league duties.