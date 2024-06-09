5 hours ago

Nations FC concluded their home fixtures for the season with a 1-1 draw against Bechem United at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This result ensures that the premier league debutants finish the season unbeaten at home.

Asamoah Boateng opened the scoring for Nations FC in the 17th minute, capping off a sleek team move.

However, they were unable to maintain their lead, as Ebenezer Abban equalized for Bechem United just before halftime.

The second half saw an evenly contested battle, but neither team could find the back of the net again.

The draw leaves Nations FC in 5th place on the league table with 49 points, while Bechem United sit in 7th position with 48 points.

In their final match of the season, Nations FC will travel to Nsoatreman, while Bechem United will host Hearts of Oak.