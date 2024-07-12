9 hours ago

Nations FC has officially announced the transfer of striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and defender Micheal Awuah Mensah to Hearts of Oak.

Both players played pivotal roles in Nations FC's recent history, notably contributing to the team's promotion to the Ghana Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

Their efforts also helped Nations FC secure a commendable 7th place finish in their debut campaign in the Premier League.

Hearts of Oak, following a challenging season, are keen on bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobian Club is currently focused on preparing for the inaugural Democracy Cup match against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 17th.