2 days ago

Officers from the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday night, January 22, confiscated fishing equipment from several fisherfolk operating along the Ada Foah coastline in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region over suspicions of smuggling.

According to some of the affected fishers, the Navy was reportedly pursuing a boat suspected of transporting contraband when they intercepted and seized fishing gear from around 20 canoes at sea.

The fisherfolk, who claim they were not engaged in illegal activities, expressed distress over the seizure and called on the government and the Ada East District Assembly to help them recover their equipment.

Tetteh Ayikpa, one of the canoe owners whose gear was taken, alleged that officers exchanged words with them before confiscating items including standby generators, bulbs, and other fishing tools. He acknowledged that they were using lights to attract fish but maintained that this practice should not be deemed illegal.

Although light fishing is classified under Ghana’s fisheries laws as part of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, the affected fishers insisted that the seized equipment was legitimate.

Sources within the Navy told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the seizure followed multiple reports of light fishing along the Ada–Volta coastline, prompting heightened monitoring to identify and apprehend offenders.

The confiscated equipment has been taken to the Eastern Naval Base in Tema, and authorities are coordinating with the Fisheries Commission to determine the next steps.

The Eastern Naval Command has yet to release an official statement regarding the operation.