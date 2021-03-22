2 hours ago

Female youth of Asokore Mampong Municipality have been empowered on how to become industrious in marriage and every field of life endeavor.

The foregoing was realized when officials of the European Union Funded Project; No Business as Usual (NBU) brought onboard accomplished female personalities to talk to participants at a training event dubbed “Connected Thinking”; a capacity building program which was held on the 11th of March 2021 at the hub of the project to mark their version of the celebration of the World Women’s Day.

The theme for the event was; “CELEBRATING THE INDUSTRIOUS WOMAN”.

Speakers at the event were; Hon. Sharon Mensah (Assemblywoman, Ankaase Electoral area), Hon Emelia Ama Boadi (Government Appointee, Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly) and Madam Mercy Asumadu (Headmistress Academics, Parkoso Senior High School).

The foremost after sharing her life experience and bitter moments she faced in marriage as a wife and as a single parent advised the youth to dissolve the idea of depending solely on their husbands during marriage.

She cited that a number of women instead of taking up a vocation be it formal or informal to support their husbands and family relax and heap all financial responsibilities on their partner (husband).

A number of women according to her do not even see the need to start a petty trade so as to ease the burden on their husband, underling that as a key factor which has led to the termination of most marriages in Ghana.

“Irrespective of one’s level of education, nothing should stop a woman from doing business to support her husband and family. They should reason with their husbands on that and should also learn how to save money”, Hon. Sharon Mensah advised.

“Any lady who hopes to be an industrious wife should avoid luxurious lifestyle, stay away from reckless spending and develop the habit of saving even with the little amount they have.”

“Time waits for no man. If you spend recklessly, you will not go far in life”, she strongly indicated.

Headmistress for Parkoso Senior High School Madam Mercy Asumadu in her address to participants touched on how the youth can overcome challenges so as to become an industrious woman.

She encouraged that challenges are inevitable in every step one takes in life and that they should always be seen as a preparatory stage for higher achievements.

“ Challenges in life make you think and take strong actions to move forward. As women, we will definitely face challenges in life but we shouldn’t allow them to thwart our chances of becoming an industrious woman.”

She gave a clue that, one can overcome difficult moments in life by seeking advice from people who have survived It and have succeeded.

Source: Leakynews.net